Raytheon +1.3% after topping estimates

Income from continuing operations $634M, or $2.20 per share vs. $503M, or $1.73 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Integrated Defense Systems +7%; Intelligence, Information and Services +5%; Missile Systems +5%; Space and Airborne Systems +1%.

The company reported bookings of $6.3B vs. $5.7B in the first quarter 2017.

Backlog at the end of Q1 was $38.1B, an increase of approximately $2.1B or 5.8% compared to quarter a year ago.

Repurchased 1.9M shares of common stock for $400M during the quarter.

Raised outlook for 2018: EPS from continuing operations to $9.70-$9.90 (from $9.55-$9.75), on sales of $26.5B-$27B (from $26.4B-$26.9B).

RTN +1.3% premarket

Q1 results