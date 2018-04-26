Foundation's new liquid biopsy test designated for accelerated review in U.S.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) is up 3% premarket, albeit on only 231 shares, on the heels of its announcement that its new liquid biopsy test, an expanded version of its FoundationACT assay, has been designated a Breakthrough Device by the FDA.

The designation, akin to Breakthrough Therapy status for a drug, provides for more intensive guidance on development by the FDA, the involvement of more senior agency personnel, the assignment of a case manager and priority review of the marketing application.

The new test includes more than 70 genes and genomic biomarkers for microsatellite instability and blood tumor burden. The company says if it is approved, it will be the first liquid biopsy test to incorporate multiple companion diagnostics and multiple biomarkers to inform the use of target oncology treatments.