Margins improved for CBIZ in Q1

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) reports same-unit revenue rose 5.8% in Q1.

Acquisition contributed $10.6M (+4.4%) to the revenue in the quarter.

Segment revenue: Financial services: $180.6M (+13.8%); Benefits and Insurance services: $77.33M (+2.9%); National practices: $8.16M (+6.5%).

Gross margin rate improved 290 bps to 23.1%.

Operating margin rate grew 280 bps to 19.3% for the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA up 15.6% to $55.86M.

FY2018 Guidance: Total revenue: +5% to +8%; Diluted EPS: +13% to +17%; Adjusted EPS: +20% to +24%; Weighted average share count: ~56M; Tax rate: ~25%.

