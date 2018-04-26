Post-earnings rip for Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) pops in early trading after smashing estimates with its Q1 report and posting strong guidance.

The casino operator reported EBITDA of $243M vs. $231M consensus for the weather-impacted quarter.

Looking ahead, Penn expects Q2 revenue of $840M vs. $823M consensus and Q2 EPS of $0.49 vs. $0.44 consensus.

CEO update: "We are achieving significant benefits from our ongoing margin enhancement initiatives, which helped all three operating segments generate year over year adjusted EBITDA growth. In addition, more than half of our properties achieved year-over-year EBITDA growth and 65% of our gaming operations delivered adjusted EBITDA margin increases despite having to navigate difficult weather impacts during the quarter."

