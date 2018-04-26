Snapchat unveils new version of Spectacles

Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) has a new pair of water-resistant Spectacles available for $149.99.

Other upgrades to this model include the ability to take a picture rather than just video, better hardware, and more colors.

Spectacles 1.0 didn’t provide much revenue for Snap. The company sold 220K pairs and had to take a one-time, $40M charge for excess inventory.

While the original Spectacles were marketed as fashionable (including forced scarcity), the new model tries to look more wearable and well sell through Snap’s dedicated website.