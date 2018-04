Shares of Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) are having a volatile premarket session after Jim Chanos picks earnings day to reveal to CNBC that he has been short the restaurant stock for about a year. Chanos railed against the Asset light model in the restaurant sector and high valuations.

DNKN is down 0.31% to $62.02 after trading as low as $58.00 a bit earlier.

