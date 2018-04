FQ2 net income of $351M or $0.91 per share vs. $229.2M and $0.60 a year ago.

Net sales orders up 13% Y/Y to 15.8K homes, up 13% in value to $4.7B. Pretax profit margin up 80 basis points to 11.7%.

Fiscal 2018 guidance for pretax profit margin is lifted to 12.1%-12.3% from 11.8%-12%.

500K shares bought back during FQ2 for $22.5M; $47.1M in dividends

