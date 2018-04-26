More on Newmont Mining's Q1

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) reported adjusted net income of $185M, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $136M, or $0.26 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

Gold production fell 2% Y/Y to 1.21M oz. with the average gold price rising 8.7% to $1,326/oz.; all-in sustaining costs rose 8% to $973/oz, in-line with the company's full year guidance.

Capital expenditures increased by 28% from the prior year quarter to $231M from growth projects including Quecher Main, Subika Underground and the Ahafo Mill expansion.

Q1 results