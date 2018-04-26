Royal Caribbean breaks higher after strong profit guidance

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) updates guidance after posting a mixed Q1 earnings report. Gross yields were up 3.1% and net yields were up 4.9% on a constant currency basis during the Wave Season period.

The cruise line operator expects Q2 EPS of $1.85 to $1.90 vs. $1.71 consensus and full-year EPS of $8.70 to $8.90 vs. $8.76 consensus.

Summing up the vibe at the company, CEO Richard Fain says "this year is proving to be another strong year with all our brands firing on all cylinders."

RCL +2.96% premarket to $122.00.

Previously: Royal Caribbean Cruises beats by $0.13, misses on revenue (April 26)