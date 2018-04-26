Axsome's late-stage study of AXS-05 in treatment-resistant depression to continue; shares up 13% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is up 13% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that its Phase 3 clinical trial, STRIDE-1, assessing Fast Track-tagged AXS-05 in treatment resistant depression will continue as planned. The decision was based on an interim futility analysis on the first 40% of subjects by the independent Data Monitoring Committee. A second interim futility analysis will be performed on the first 60% of participants.

Topline results should be available in H2.

AXS-05 is an orally available combination of bupropion and dextromethorphan. The role of bupropion, a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor and nicotinic acetylcholine receptor antagonist, is to enhance the bioavailability of dextromethorphan, an NMDA receptor antagonist, sigma-1 receptor agonist and inhibitor of the serotonin and norepinephrine transporters.