U.S. airline stocks shaky after American, Southwest warn

The U.S. airline sector is reeling after American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) lowers full-year profit guidance below consensus estimates and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) warns that reservations have dipped following the fatality on one of its flights due to an engine failure.
The two developments have raised the level of anxiety with investors over Q2 and full-year trends.
Shares of Southwest are down 4.14% in premarket action, while American is 4.09% lower. Also in harm's way: Delta Air lines (NYSE:DAL) -1.26%, JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) -2.03%, Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) -1.05%, United Continental (NYSE:UAL) -1.25%, Alaska Air Grooup (NYSE:ALK) -2.02%.