Valero tops estimates amid higher refining margins

Adjusted net income of $431M, or $1.00 per share, an increase of 47% in adjusted per share results compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Refinery throughput capacity utilization was 94%, and throughput volumes averaged 2.9M bpd, which is 93K bpd higher than Q1 of 2017.

The company exported a total of 271K barrels per day of gasoline and distillate during the quarter, while ethanol production volumes of 4.1M gallons per day were in line with the period a year ago.

The company also invested $631M of capital and returned $665M in cash to stockholders through dividends and stock buybacks.

VLO +1.6% premarket

Q1 results