Boston Beer rallies after satisfying earnings

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) trades higher after topping analyst estimates by a wide margin with its Q1 report. Depletions were up 8% Y/Y during the quarter, while shipment volume was up 15%. Cost-savings initiatives helped lead to improved margins.

Looking ahead, the beer company expects full-year EPS to fall in a range of $6.30 to $7.30. The mid-point of the broad estimate falls a bit below the consensus analyst forecast of $6.88.

Shares of Boston Beer are up 5.51% premarket to $229.00.

Previously: Boston Beer beats by $0.25, beats on revenue (April 25)