MiMedx ups guidance after strong Q1

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) boosts its 2018 revenue guidance to $389M - 394M (from $383M - 387M) after Q1 sales came in above projections. It also says it remains on track to meet its goals for gross margin (89 - 90%), operating income margin (15 - 17%), EPS ($0.30 - 0.35) and non-GAAP EPS ($0.45 0 0.50).

Q2 revenue guidance: $96M - 98M.

The internal investigation into allegations of irregularities in its sales and distribution activities is ongoing.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 10:30 am ET to discuss Q1 results.

Shares are down a fraction premarket.