Susquehanna dives into Hershey's earnings

Susquehanna keeps a Neutral rating on Hershey (NYSE:HSY) after sizing up the company's Q1 results and guidance update.

Analyst Pablo Zuanic's post-earnings dive: "Lowered sales and gross margin guidance for 2018 ends up justifying the recent share weakness, so we doubt HSY shares will make up for lost ground, despite today’s slight 1Q beat and FY EPS guidance being left unchanged (SGA and tax to help offset lower sales and gross margin guidance). HSY beat by 1c, with EBIT above by ~3c (tax came in higher). Reported sales were 1.7% better than expected (guidance had been for flat organic sales growth for 1Q, and this came in at +1%), but EBIT margins were 20bp below (with gross margin 150bp below)."

Shares of Hershey are down 1.59% in premarket action.

Previously: Hershey beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (April 26)

Previously: Hershey's beat Q1 estimates (April 26)