Stifel lowers Qualcomm target after earnings

Stifel maintains a Hold rating and lowers its Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) price target from $56 to $54, an 8.5% upside to yesterday’s close.

The firm says Qualcomm reported a good beat on higher QCT revenue and that the fundaments of the business are performing to expectations.

Stifel drops its FY19 non-GAAP EPS estimate and 12-month target price on possible extended IP collection and higher litigation costs.

Qualcomm shares are up 1.2% premarket to $50.36.

