Alkermes completes enrollment in late-stage study assessing weight gain profile of antipsychotic med ALKS 3831

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) completes enrollment in a Phase 3 clinical trial, ENLIGHTEN-2, evaluating the weight gain effects, compared olanzapine (Eli Lilly's ZYPREXA), of antipsychotic medication ALKS 3831 in patients with schizophrenia over a six-month period. Topline data should be available in Q4.

Positive results from the first ENLIGHTEN trial were reported in June 2017. Data from both ENLIGHTEN trials will support a U.S. marketing application.

ALKS 3831 is formulated a bilayer tablet containing olanzapine and samidorphan, an opioid antagonist.

