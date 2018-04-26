Twitter +2% as it earns fourth upgrade since earnings

After a day of retrenching following earnings that featured a softer look-ahead on its conference call, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is up 2% premarket alongside an upgrade to Outperform at Macquarie.

That followed on an upgrade to Buy from UBS, part of four upgrades Twitter's received since posting earnings Wednesday morning (and several more price target hikes).

Macquarie expects Twitter's cautious guidance to come out conservative amid strong usage and advertising trends. The company's long-term opportunities are solid, it says.

Raymond James upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform, pointing to ad growth trends and sales execution, international growth and a mix shift to video topping 50%. (h/t Bloomberg)

JPMorgan has raised its price target to $39 (implying 31% upside), urging buys on weakness. Cowen bumped its target to $24, Mizuho raised its target to $25, and Jefferies raised its target to $33.

Earnings call transcript