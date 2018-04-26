Stifel raises its AMD price target after earnings

Stifel raises its AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) price target by a dollar to $14 after earnings, a 44% upside to yesterday’s close.

Firm cites the solid beat and estimate raise as the new Ryzen, Vega, and Epyc products gain traction in their markets.

Stifel notes that AMD management said cryptocurrency only accounted for 10% of total revenue in Q1, which is much lower than the rumored 20%.

Stifel continues recommending AMD shares for potential upsides due to Epyc server adoption in 2H.

Source: Briefing.com.

AMD shares are up 10.3% to $10.71.

