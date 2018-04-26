Bloomberg: Deripaska not going anywhere; aluminum jumps

Oleg Deripaska isn't planning on giving up control of Rusal, according to the report, instead hoping a management reshuffle and lobbying by European governments can combine to ease U.S. sanctions.

The sanctions, according to at least one European aluminum executive, are likely to do more harm to Europe than to Putin.

Aluminum prices on the LME are gaining the most in a week on the news.

Alcoa (AA +2.6% ), Century Aluminum (CENX +2.4% ), Kaiser Aluminum (KALU +4.5% ), Constellium (CSTM +5.4% ), Arconic (ARNC +0.1% )

ETFs: JJU, FOIL