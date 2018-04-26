Time Warner -1.7% after Q1 beat that shows broad income decline

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) is 1.7% lower after its Q1 earnings beat expectations thanks to strong growth at its Turner networks, but with a drop-off in Warner Bros. revenues and a broad decline in operating income.

Revenues rose 3.4% overall, but operating income dropped 13% (to $1.8B) and adjusted operating income dropped 8% (to $2B) via declines in all operating divisions.

EPS rose 37% on an adjusted basis.

Revenue by segment: Turner, $3.34B (up 8.3%); Home Box Office, $1.62B (up 3.3%); Warner Bros., $3.24B (down 3.8%).

Operating income by segment: Turner, $1.09B (down 6.7%); Home Box Office, $516M (down 11.8%); Warner Bros., $322M (down 34.3%).

Cash from continuing operations reached $1.3B; free cash flow came to $1.2B.

The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook for adjusted operating income to increase in high single digits. That outlook leaves out costs associated with a pending AT&T (T -4.9% ) acquisition.

It expects Turner subscription revenues to increase mid single digits in Q2 amid moderate growth in programming costs and total expenses; HBO's sub revenue growth is seen in low double digits (but with programming costs up in the "high teens"); Warner Bros. operating income should increase "well into the double digits" due to higher TV licensing.

