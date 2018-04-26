B. Riley defends Lumentum, II-VI against potential Huawei ban

B. Riley defends Lumentum (LITE +0.1% ) and II-VI (IIVI +1.4% ) after concerns that Huawei could receive the same type of U.S. ban as ZTE.

The firm doesn’t think Huawei will suffer the same fate since Huawei is larger and considered more valuable to the Chinese government. B. Riley says banning Huawei would be equivalent to China banning Apple, GE, and GM at the same time. A ban would bring swift and severe retaliation.

B. Riley sees the Huawei news as posturing instead of a real threat and advises investors to take advantage of the sell-off and buy Lumentum (Buy rating, $85 price target) and II-VI (Buy rating, $55 price target) especially since they have lower exposure to Huawei than some peers.

Other companies with mid-to-high single digit exposure to Huawei: Finisar (FNSR +0.9% ), Inphi (IPHI +1.8% ), NeoPhotonics (NPTN -0.9% ), and Oclaro (OCLR +0.5% ).

Source: Briefing.com.

