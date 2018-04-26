Prescience Point attacks Kellogg

Prescience Point Capital Management turns its short-selling focus on Kellogg (K -1.9% ) in a big way.

"We believe the company is engaged in an unsustainable accounting charade to mask revenue and profit shortfalls and will be forced to choose between cutting its dividend and losing its credit rating; shares could fall 35%," reads part of the 35-page report.

The firm's price target on Kellogg is $39.50 vs. the current price of $59.78.

If Kellogg responds to the allegations the statement will be posted.

Full Prescience Point report on Kellogg