Nielsen -2.6% as profit growth falls short in Q1

Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) is 2.6% lower after its Q1 profits missed consensus though revenues grew in both key company units.

Net income ticked up to $75M from a year-ago $73M; operating income was up to $207M from $205M.

Revenue by company segment: Buy, $776M (up 2.5%); Watch, $834M (up 8.5%).

Cash flow from operations fell to -$117M; free cash flow fell to -$245M from a year-ago decline of $74M. Cash and equivalents came to $462M as of March 31, against gross debt of $8.65B.

It's raised GAAP EPS guidance for the full year by $0.10/share, to $1.50-$1.56, to account for impact of tax reform legislation. It's expecting its effective tax rate to be about 34%.

It's reiterated other full-year guidance, for revenue growth in constant currency of about 3%; EBITDA margin decline of about 60 basis points, and free cash flow of about $800M.

Press release