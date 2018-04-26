Blastoff for Chipotle

The Wall Street analyst community is warming back up to Chipotle (CMG +20.6% ) after the restaurant operator used price increases to offset traffic and labor costs pressures. While some of the one-year price targets are still below CMG's trading price, the long-term view on Chipotle under CEO Brian Niccol's lead is seen as more promising.

Analyst actions: Canaccord Genuity upgrades to Buy from Hold and hikes PT to $425 from $330, BTIG upgrades to Buy from Neutral and sets a PT of $460; Wedbush PT lift to $350; Wells Fargo PT increase to $325 and EPS revised upward; Cowen takes CMG to Market Perform from Outperform; Bernstein keeps a PT of $500 locked in.

Shares of Chipotle cleared $400 today for the first time since last summer.

