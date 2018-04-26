Needham lowers its Digimarc target to 30% upside

Needham lowers its Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) price target from $38 to $35 after earnings, a 30% upside to yesterday’s close.

Firm notes that Digimarc reported higher Q1 revenues and a modestly smaller loss but large-scale adoption of the Digimarc Barcode has been “painfully slow” and thinks near-term revenue will remain immaterial.

Needham says the technology is likely moving toward initial adoption, but it’s hard to tell for sure with management failing to share details about projects with Walmart and other unidentified large retailers.

Source: Briefing.com.

Digimarc shares are down 6.9% to $25.

