Graco up 5% on Q1 results, raises guidance

Graco (GGG +5.5% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 19.3% Y/Y to $406.3M with forex contributing 5% and acquired operations 3%.

Segment sales: Industrial +25% Y/Y to $195.19M, Process +14% Y/Y to $80.03M and Contractor +15% Y/Y to $131.12M.

Geographical sales in %: Americas +11% Y/Y, EMEA +28% Y/Y (+15% constant currency basis) and Asia Pacific +36% Y/Y (+28% constant currency basis).

Q1 Margins: Gross improved 17 bps to 54.7% and operating improved by 182 bps to 27.5%.

"We are raising our full-year 2018 outlook to mid-to-high single-digit organic sales growth on a constant currency basis worldwide, from a prior outlook of mid-single-digit growth. Industrial segment demand in the first quarter was consistent with our full-year Company outlook, with segment sales outgrowing bookings; we expect the Industrial segment's second quarter growth to moderate and the first half sales growth to be consistent with the full-year Company outlook. Regionally, we expect to achieve mid-to-high single-digit growth for the full-year 2018", said Patrick J. McHale, President and CEO.

