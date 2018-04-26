AT&T -6.6% to six-month low as analysts parse messy miss

AT&T (NYSE:T) is off 6.6% to just under $33, a price it hasn't seen since Nov. 6, since earnings yesterday disappointed analysts with weak margins and lackluster results in its wireless and entertainment units.

It's a "messy quarter," says Cowen analyst Colby Synesael, making revenue comparisons less reliable. AT&T noted accounting changes and resegmentations of parts of its American wireless business.

But looking through that, it's hard to recommend the stock when it's facing structural headwinds and execution risk, Synesael notes. He has a Market Perform rating and $39 price target.

SunTrust's Greg Miller is revisiting the firm's model over the next few days after the complex earnings report. He believes there's a chance to revisit the AT&T story later with a more attractive valuation; he has a Hold and $40 price target.

On the bullish side is Jefferies, which acknowledges challenges in the entertainment transformation, and the fact that subscriber improvements came at the expense of the company's margins, but has a Buy rating and $48 price target, implying 46% upside from here (h/t Bloomberg)

UBS has lowered its price target to $37; Guggenheim lowered its target to $39.

AT&T shares are down 9.5% in 2018, and down 11.9% over the past 12 months.

