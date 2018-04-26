Allegiant Travel up 6% post Q1 results

Allegiant Travel (ALGT +6.5% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 12.0% Y/Y to $425.4M; with operating margin marginally down by 59 bps to 18.8%.

Total system statistics: Passengers of 3.3M (+14.6% Y/Y); RPMs 3.1M (+14.3% Y/Y); ASMs 3.7M (+10.4% Y/Y); operating expense per ASM of $9.27 (+2.2% Y/Y); Departures of 24,248 (+8.8% Y/Y); Block hours of 57,803 (+8.7% Y/Y); average number of operating aircraft during period was 90.7 (+7.1% Y/Y). Scheduled service statistics: Passengers of 3.3M (+15.2% Y/Y); RPMs 3.1M (+15.1% Y/Y); ASMs 3.6M (+11.6% Y/Y); total passenger revenue per ASM of $11.3 (+1.4% Y/Y); Departures of 23,264 (+9.5% Y/Y); Block hours of 55,689 (+9.5% Y/Y).

FY18 outlook: Fuel cost/gallon $2.2, ASMs/gallon 77.5-79.5, EPS $10-12, Capex of $300M, System ASMs & Scheduled service ASMs both to be 11-15% Y/Y.

