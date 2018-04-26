FARO Q1 miss sinks shares, down 17%

Thinly traded FARO (FARO -17.4% ) is down on more than double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 202K shares, in response to its Q1 results released after the close yesterday.

Sales were up 13.8% to $92.8M driven by an increase in construction BIM, higher average prices in 3D factory and growth in services.

Net income was up 133.3% to $500K. EPS was also up 133.3% to $0.03 (versus a loss of $0.09/share a year ago).

Consensus view was EPS of $0.08 on revenues of $92.9M.

Previously: FARO Technologies misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (April 25)