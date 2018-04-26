Modest bounce for LendingClub; BTIG bull defends

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) tumbled to an all-time low yesterday following the FTC filing charges against the company over hidden fees, among other things.

Responding in a blog post, LendingClub gives its side of each of the charges, notes the probe into these matters began nearly two years, and says it's disappointed a resolution could not be reached.

While investors can be forgiven for assuming the worst about LendingClub, says BTIG's Mark Palmer, the FTC complaint is likely to result in a settlement and perhaps a fine. He notes the past practices and disclosures that brought about the suit have already been fixed by LC.

Palmer reiterates his Buy rating and $7 price target, suggesting a whopping 150% upside .