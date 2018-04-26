Flexion up 2% on new Zilretta data in OAK

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN +2.3% ) is up, albeit on light volume, on the heels of its announcement of additional data from the open-label Phase 3b study evaluating ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide) in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK). The results will be presented tomorrow, April 27, at the Osteoarthritis Research Society International Congress in Liverpool, England.

Adding to its January report that 95% of treated patients experienced clinical benefit by week 12, the magnitude and duration of pain relief, measured by a scale called WOMAC-A, were inline with the results observed in the pivotal Phase 3 study. By the fourth week, patients experienced a 64% improvement in both pain relief and function and a 66% improvement in joint stiffness. The treatment benefit was maintained in a "substantial portion" of patients through week 12.

92% of the treatment group received a second injection between weeks 12 and 24 and will be followed for a total of 52 weeks after the first injection. Complete results should be available in Q3.

The FDA approved ZILRETTA in October 2017.

Previously: Flexion's Zilretta shows treatment benefit in late-stage OAK study evaluating second injection (Jan. 8)