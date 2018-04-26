Facebook +9% post-earnings amid chorus of analyst price target raises

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has charged higher, up 9% now, to its highest point in more than a month -- just short of making up all ground it lost since the Cambridge Analytica data scandal broke March 17.

Its price is higher than the Monday closing after that ($172.56; it's at $173.99 so far today).

The company's user growth was in line and it printed a healthy 50% gain in ad revenues, mitigating many investors' worries about long overhangs from the privacy scandal.

Analysts have provided a chorus of price target hikes: Wedbush has gone to $275, implying a healthy 58% upside from today's jacked-up price. Mizuho has gone to $255; SunTrust Robinson Humphrey to $230; Goldman Sachs has raised $225, as has Monness Crespi Hardt. Deutsche Bank has lifted its target to $205, and Stifel Nicolaus up to $175.

A few have lowered targets: Barclays to $190; UBS down to $212.

