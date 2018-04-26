AMD CEO appears on CNBC, reveals crypto mining impact

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa Su appears on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” to discuss yesterday’s earnings report.

Su highlights the strength in the gaming and data center businesses and says the company added HP, Dell and Lenovo as PC clients. Microsoft will also soon ramp up with AMD server products.

Su says cryptocurrency mining accounted for about 10% of revenue and that those “watching the day-to-day of what Bitcoin” think it relates to AMD’s daily sales but “it doesn’t.”

AMD shares are up 14.6% to $11.12.

Competitor Nvidia shares are up 3.5% to $224.14.

Previously: AMD +8.6% on Q1 beats, upside guidance (April 25)

Previously: Stifel raises its AMD price target after earnings (April 26)