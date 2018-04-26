MGM Resorts falls after U.S. business disappoints

MGM Resorts (MGM -8.8% ) reports a 1% drop in revenue at U.S. resorts in Q1. Operating income at U.S. resorts fell on lower traffic and fewer conventions during the period.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, MGM expects Vegas convention attendance to be up. Las Vegas Strip revenues are anticipate to grow slightly and Las Vegas Strip REVPAR is forecast to be up 1% to 3%.

MGM China kicked in with a 25% jump in revenue to $596M as the MGM Cotai contributed. Adjusted property EBITDA was $152M vs. $145M a year ago.

The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $1.5B and $13.4B in principal indebtedness outstanding.

Previously: MGM Resorts EPS and revenue in-line (April 26)