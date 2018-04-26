Kite Realty up 1.6% after beat, affirms FY18 guidance

Q1 Nareit FFO of $43.5M or $0.51 per share vs. $43.9M or $0.51 per share in 1Q17.

Net loss of $17.9M or $0.21/share including a $24.1M non-cash charge due to the impairment of an operating property.

The company owns 115 operating and redevelopment properties totaling ~22.5M sq. ft. and 2 development projects currently under construction totaling 0.7M sq. ft.

The owned gross leasable area in the retail operating portfolio was 94.6% leased as of March 31, 2018, and the total portfolio was 94.2% leased.

Same-Property NOI increased 1.5% Y/Y.

The company reaffirms 2018 FFO in the range of $1.98-2.04.

