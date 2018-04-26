Briggs & Stratton down 11% post Q3 results, lowers guidance

Briggs & Stratton (BGG -11.2% ) reported Q3 net sales of $604M (+1.2% Y/Y) due to higher sales of generators and favorable momentum in commercial sales.

Engine segment: Sales -2% Y/Y to $384.3M, Adj. gross margin improved 15 bps to 25.4% and Adj. operating margin improved 21 bps to 13.2%.

Product segment: Sales +5% Y/Y to $245.1M, Adj. gross margin declined by 120 bps to 13.7% and Adj. operating margin declined by 89 bps to 1.5%.

Q3 Overall margins: Gross declined by 101 bps to 21.57% and operating declined by 118 bps to 8.46%.

Share repurchases of $50M was authorized by the Board of Directors.

In Q3 BGG made a $30M voluntary pension plan contribution and repurchased ~$19.8M of its high yield senior notes, strengthening it's capital structure.

Lowers 2018 guidance: Net Sales $1.89-1.94B from $1.91-$1.96B; EPS $1.33-1.50 from $1.45-1.62; Operating margins 5.5-5.8% from 5.8-6%; Capex ~$100M from $80-90M; effective tax rate 29-31% and interest expense $22.5M.

Previously: Briggs & Stratton beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (April 25)