Mortgage REITs move mostly higher after earnings, M&A

The big mover today is CYS Investments, which reported a rough Q1, but is up 9.5% after Two Harbors (NYSE:TWO) agreed to purchase for modestly above book value. Two Harbors is down 3% on the news.

AGNC Investment (AGNC +0.2% ) is posting a modest gain after reporting a sizable decline in book value in Q1. A sizable decline for the shares this year most likely has priced in at least some of the soft Q1.

Armour Residential (ARR -0.5% ) incurred a 7.6% decline in book value in Q1.

Capstead Mortgage (CMO +0.7% ) - which holds mostly adjustable-rate paper - held book value more in-check in Q1, and posted a positive economic return.

Other names: Annaly (NLY +0.2% ), Invesco (IVR -0.2% ), AG Mortgage (MITT +0.4% ), Dynex (DX +0.2% ), New York Mortgage (NYMT +0.2% ), Chimera (CIM +0.4% )

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT