More on Deluxe's Q1 beat

Deluxe (DLX -5.5% ) reports revenue from marketing solutions and other services rose 12.2% Y/Y in Q1.

Segment revenue: Small business services: $316.3M (+2.7%); Financial services: $140.6M (flat); Direct checks: $35M (-10%).

Gross margin rate declined 160 bps to 61.6%.

SG&A expense rate leveraged 150 bps to 43%.

Adjusted operating margin rate flat at 18.8%.

Q2 Guidance: Revenue: $492M to $499M; Diluted EPS: $1.29 to $1.35.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenue: $2.065B to $2.085B; Marketing Solutions & Other Services Revenue: $910M to $925M; Diluted EPS: $5.52 to $5.72; Adjusted EPS: $5.60 to $5.80; Operating Cash Flow: $360M to $380M; Capital Expenditures: ~$55M; Depreciation and Amortization: ~$143M; Cost Expense Reductions: ~$50M; Effective Tax Rate: ~25%.

