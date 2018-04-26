Kilroy Realty up 2.60% after beat, narrows FY18 FFO guidance

1Q FFO of $0.94 vs. $0.81 in 1Q17.

Stabilized portfolio was 94.3% occupied and 96.7% leased at March 31, 2018.

Guidance: FY18 EPS of $1.38-1.54.

FY18 FFO of $3.49-3.64 with assumptions of dispositions being in the range of $250-$750M with a midpoint of $500M; Same-store cash net operating income growth of 0 to 1%; Occupancy of 94.0% to 95.0%; NOI margin of approximately 70.5% to 71.0%; and remaining development spending of ~$350-400M.

