Washington Prime up nearly 7% after earnings beat, affirmation of guidance

Q1 FFO per share of $0.39 slipped from $0.42 a year ago, but topped estimates by $0.02.

Full-year FFO per share guidance is maintained at $1.48-$1.56.

CEO Lou Conforti: "Since 2014, we have had approximately 2.3M square feet, or nearly 10% of inline space, succumb to the black-cloaked, scythe-wielding grim reaper of bankruptcy," but comp occupancy is down just 160 basis points, and comp NOI is seen higher by 1%. "There is increasing evidence the fruits of our labor are beginning to manifest."

Previously: Washington Prime Group beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (April 25)