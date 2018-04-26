Pareteum +1.6% on $2.5M contract win

Pareteum (NYSEMKT:TEUM) is up 1.6% after its latest contract win, a three-year deal for $2.5M.

The company will provide its Global Cloud Services Platform and Connectivity to an "emerging North American Mobile Virtual Network Operator" that serves retail consumers, along with underserviced subsidized subscribers.

That will cover roaming, airtime, voice, SMS and data. The MVNO will build applications addressing mobile money, mobile banking, e-commerce, education, healthcare, financial inclusion and emergency management.

Pareteum will get monthly payments for each connection as well as usage fees for connectivity and communications.