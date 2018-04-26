PCM shoots 16% post Q1 results

PCM (PCMI +17.5% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 4% Y/Y to 542.8M of which Commercial $414.7M (+2% Y/Y), Public Sector $56M (-16% Y/Y), Canada $54.1M (+11% Y/Y) & United Kingdom $18.1M.

Total sales of services increased 22% Y/Y to $45M where Commercial was $33M (+21% Y/Y), Public Sector $3.1M (+41% Y/Y) & Canada remained flat $7.5M.

Gross & operating margin was up 40 bps to 15.4% & 241 bps to 1.14% respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA of $11M (+14% Y/Y), cash & equivalents of $12.2M (+34.1% Q/Q), outstanding borrowings decreased 13.6% Q/Q to $184.7M.

FY18 Outlook: Adjusted EPS of $2-2.10.

Previously: PCM beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (April 25)