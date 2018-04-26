H&E Equipment Services down 9% despite earnings beat

H&E Equipment Services (HEES -9.8% ) reported Q1 revenue increase of 14.8% Y/Y to $260.5M.

Segment sales: Rental +20.5% Y/Y to $129.4M, new equipment +35/7% Y/Y to $46.5M, used equipment -13.9% Y/Y to $24.9M, parts sales +4.3% Y/Y to $28.2M and services were flat at $15M.

Q1 Margins: Gross improved by 130 bps to 35.54%, operating improved by 109 bps to 10.5% and Adj. EBITDA i mproved by 76 bps to 31.07%.

SG&A expenses +13% Y/Y to $65.88M due to higher labor, wages, incentives and other employee benefits costs.

Average rental rates increased 2.1% Y/Y.

"The momentum in our rental business continued during the first quarter with revenues increasing 20.5% and margins increasing 280 basis points to 47.6% compared to the first quarter of last year. Physical utilization remained above year-ago levels, increasing to 70.4% compared to 68.5%, while rates increased 2.1%. The strong demand in our non-residential markets resulted in growth in the size of our rental fleet", said John Engquist, CEO.

