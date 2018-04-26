MGM Resorts dismisses Wynn Boston bid talk

MGM Resorts (MGM -8.7% ) CEO James Murren said on the company's post-earnings conference call today that an acquisition of Wynn Resorts' (WYNN +0.4% ) Boston Harbor resort is unlikely.

This follows Wynn CEO Matt Maddox confirming during the Wynn conference call that a sale could happen under the right conditions.

"We’re a $30 billion company, and if there was ever any risk, due to heightened rhetoric, that there would be any contagion from Massachusetts into (the company), we will have to take a hard look at what is best to protect our shareholders and our value," said Maddox earlier this week.

Maddox subsequently backed off the Boston sale notion in an interview with CNBC to bring the discussion back full circle.

Potential acquirers for the coveted Boston casino complex outside of MGM include privately-owned Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun.