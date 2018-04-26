CRISPR pioneer Doudna behind genetic testing startup

Confirming that leading-edge technology CRISPR/Cas9 is not just for gene editing, pioneer Jennifer Doudna, Ph.D., has co-founded Mammoth Biosciences, a startup focused on using CRISPR/Cas9 for diagnosing a wide range of diseases.

The concept is based on using guide RNA to direct CRISPR/Cas9 to search for a particular sequence of DNA or RNA which could be from a pathogen like malaria or a biomarker for cancer. If the desired segment is present, the gene-editor snips it out which produces color from a reporter molecule that can potentially be seen with the naked eye.

Such a test, with a near-infinite number of diagnostic targets, would have broad applicability in healthcare, e.g., a point-of-care setting or in a non-laboratory environment like the home or in the field, as well as agriculture, environmental testing, horticulture or any areas where genetics play a role.

CRISPR-related tickers: CRSP, EDIT, NTLA