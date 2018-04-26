Evo Payments files for IPO

Evo Payments (EVOP) files for an IPO.

The payments processor plans to raise up to $100M in the share offering.

Evo on Evo: "We are a global merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants in North America and Europe and processing more than 900 million transactions in North America and 1.7 billion transactions in Europe annually. We operate at the center of global electronic commerce with local operations in 10 countries, with the ability to serve 50 markets around the world through our three proprietary, in-market processing platforms that are connected by a single point of integration."

Evo competitors include PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), privately-owned Stripe and Square (NYSE:SQ).

SEC Form S-1