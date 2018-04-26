More on Sonic Automotive's Q1

Sonic Automotive (SAH -4.8% ) reports total new vehicles revenue rose 0.8% to $1.18B in Q1, whereas same-store sales avanced 2.1% to $1.176B.

Used vehicles same-store sales up 2.6% to $629.51M.

Wholesale vehicles same-store sales +38.9% to $62.72M.

Used vehicles revenue grew 11.8% to $709.05M.

Wholesale vehicles revenue expanded 41.2% to $65.4M.

Total new vehicles units sales up 3.3% to 29,500.

Total used vehicles units sales increased 11.1% to 33,739.

Gross margin rate slipped 60 bps to 14.7%.

Operating margin rate fell 80 bps to 0.8%.

Heath Byrd, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, noted, "The first quarter met our internal earnings expectations and we remain confident with our full year earnings guidance. We shifted our strategy during the quarter related to the number of used vehicle inventory we are carrying. The decline in used gross per unit and the increase in wholesale loss resulted from us aggressively disposing of units to reduce our overall days' supply of used vehicles. Additionally, we believe we found a good compromise between volume and gross for new vehicles and we were able to grow both fixed operations and F&I gross profit compared to the first quarter of 2017."

Previously: Sonic Automotive EPS in-line, beats on revenue (April 26)