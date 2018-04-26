SJW Group rejects California Water offer

SJW Group (SJW +13.7% ) confirms that it has rejected an unsolicited indication of interest from California Water Service Group to acquire shares for $68.25 a pop.

The board says it determined that Cal Water’s non-binding indication of interest neither constituted nor was reasonably likely to lead to a superior proposal as defined in SJW Group’s merger agreement with Connecticut Water Service.

SJW Group says it's still committed to the existing merger of equals with Connecticut Water.

Trading in SJW was halted for a bit.

