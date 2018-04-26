Johnson & Johnson prevails in appeal of $151M judgement in hip implant case; shares up 2%

An appellate court has overturned a $151M award to five people allegedly harmed by hip implants made by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +1.7% ).

The three-judge panel found that the district court judge erred when he allowed plaintiff lawyers to present "inflammatory character" evidence in the case such as the company allegedly paying brides to henchmen of former Iraq dictator Saddam Hussein. They also stated that they failed to present any evidence that the doctors who performed the procedures encountered the supposed inadequate warnings on the risks of the devices, sold under the Pinnacle brand.

J&J still faces ~10K product liability lawsuits related to Pinnacle. This particular case is important because of its bellwether status, the outcome of which will greatly influence how to settle the remaining cases.

The company's DePuy unit stopped selling the metal-on-metal devices in 2013 after the FDA strengthened artificial hip regulations.